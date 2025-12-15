Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Silent Night, Deadly Night Silent Night, Deadly Night, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda 17 December 2025

Silent Night, Deadly Night Showtimes – 17 December 2025 Screenings in Karaganda

Tickets
All about film
Today 15 Tomorrow 16 Wed 17
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Silent Night, Deadly Night? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Sary-Arka 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, RU
19:50 from 1400 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Kulachnyy
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
No Other Choice
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Smashing Machine
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more