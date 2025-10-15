Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Ифрит 2 Ифрит 2, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda 15 October 2025

Ифрит 2 Showtimes – 15 October 2025 Screenings in Karaganda

Tickets
All about film
Today 14 Tomorrow 15
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Ифрит 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk) g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
2D, RU
23:50 from 1400 ₸
Sary-Arka 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, KZ
16:20 from 1400 ₸ 23:55 from 1400 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Sketch
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Керексин
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
My Grandfather's Rules for Men
My Grandfather's Rules for Men
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Hell House LLC: Lineage
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more