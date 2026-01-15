Menu
Kinoafisha Films 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

How do I book tickets for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk) g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
2D, RU
23:30 from 2600 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, RU
00:00 from 3000 ₸
