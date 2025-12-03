Menu
Films
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
3 December 2025
Sisu: Road to Revenge Showtimes – 3 December 2025 Screenings in Karaganda
Sary-Arka 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, RU
14:15
from 1400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Trap House
2025, USA, Action
