Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Ice Fall Ice Fall, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda 4 November 2025

Ice Fall Showtimes – 4 November 2025 Screenings in Karaganda

Tickets
All about film
Today 30 Tomorrow 31 Sat 1 Sun 2 Mon 3 Tue 4 Wed 5
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Ice Fall? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, RU
18:20 from 800 ₸
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Save the Green Planet
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Shell
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Ice Fall
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more