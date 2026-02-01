Menu
Films
Scarlet
Scarlet, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
Scarlet, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
Kinoplexx 4 Tair
g. Karaganda, TRTs Tair, ul. Kosmonavtov, st1/29
2D, RU
14:50
from 2600 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair
g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, RU
10:20
from 2600 ₸
13:50
from 2600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Bear Kid: Super Hero
2024, China, Adventure, Animation
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
The Grieving
2025, Italy, Horror, Thriller
