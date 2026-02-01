Menu
Kinoafisha Films Scarlet Scarlet, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda

Scarlet, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda

Tomorrow 28
How do I book tickets for Scarlet? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 4 Tair g. Karaganda, TRTs Tair, ul. Kosmonavtov, st1/29
2D, RU
14:50 from 2600 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, RU
10:20 from 2600 ₸ 13:50 from 2600 ₸
