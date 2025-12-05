Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda 10 December 2025

Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog Showtimes – 10 December 2025 Screenings in Karaganda

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 5 Sat 6 Sun 7 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, RU
10:00 from 800 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Regretting You
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
No Other Choice
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more