Menu
Kinoafisha
Karaganda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
9 December 2025
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog Showtimes – 9 December 2025 Screenings in Karaganda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Tomorrow
5
Sat
6
Sun
7
Mon
8
Tue
9
Wed
10
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, RU
10:00
from 800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree