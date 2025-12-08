Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda 8 December 2025

Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog Showtimes – 8 December 2025 Screenings in Karaganda

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 5 Sat 6 Sun 7 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, RU
10:00 from 800 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Regretting You
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
No Other Choice
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more