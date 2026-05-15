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The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
18 May 2026
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 18 May 2026 Screenings in Karaganda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, RU
22:20
from 800 ₸
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