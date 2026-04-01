Menu
Kinoafisha
Karaganda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
30 April 2026
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 30 April 2026 Screenings in Karaganda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
All about film
Thu
30
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Devil Wears Prada 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair
g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, RU
19:00
from 3400 ₸
21:20
from 3400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Yooz
2025, China / Iran, Animation
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Protector
2025, USA, Action, Thriller
Handbok för superhjältar
2025, Sweden, Adventure, Animation, Family
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree