Menu
Kinoafisha
Karaganda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree