Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Wicked: For Good Wicked: For Good, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda 3 December 2025

Wicked: For Good Showtimes – 3 December 2025 Screenings in Karaganda

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 3
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Wicked: For Good? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk) g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
2D, RU
10:00 from 1400 ₸ 17:40 from 1400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, RU
12:10 from 1900 ₸ 14:40 from 2100 ₸
Sary-Arka 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, RU
10:00 from 1400 ₸ 15:50 from 1400 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Regretting You
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Shay v bol'shom gorode
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Trap House
Trap House
2025, USA, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more