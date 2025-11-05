Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Shell Shell, 2024 Screening times in Karaganda 5 November 2025

Shell Showtimes – 5 November 2025 Screenings in Karaganda

Tickets
All about film
Today 4 Tomorrow 5
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Shell? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk) g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
2D, RU
15:55 from 1400 ₸
Sary-Arka 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, RU
18:20 from 1400 ₸
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Save the Green Planet
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
My Pet Dragon
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Shell
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more