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Huntington
Huntington, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
20 March 2026
Huntington Showtimes – 20 March 2026 Screenings in Karaganda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair
g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, RU
11:50
from 2600 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, RU
14:35
from 800 ₸
20:35
from 800 ₸
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