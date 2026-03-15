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Huntington
Huntington, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
17 March 2026
Huntington Showtimes – 17 March 2026 Screenings in Karaganda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, RU
16:00
from 800 ₸
22:10
from 800 ₸
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