Films
28 Years Later
28 Years Later, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
28 Years Later, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Today
17
Tomorrow
18
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for 28 Years Later?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk)
g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
2D, RU
23:30
from 2600 ₸
Sary-Arka 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, RU
20:25
from 2600 ₸
