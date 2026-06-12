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Kinoafisha Films In the Grey In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda 17 June 2026

In the Grey Showtimes – 17 June 2026 Screenings in Karaganda

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, RU
22:15 from 800 ₸
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