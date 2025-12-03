Menu
Kinoafisha
Karaganda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Badlands
Badlands, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
3 December 2025
Badlands Showtimes – 3 December 2025 Screenings in Karaganda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Facts
All about film
Today
27
Tomorrow
28
Sat
29
Sun
30
Mon
1
Tue
2
Wed
3
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Badlands?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, RU
20:10
from 800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree