Menu
Kinoafisha
Karaganda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Badlands
Badlands, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
15 November 2025
Badlands Showtimes – 15 November 2025 Screenings in Karaganda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Facts
All about film
Tomorrow
15
Sun
16
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Badlands?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk)
g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
2D, RU
11:40
from 2200 ₸
Sary-Arka 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, RU
14:10
from 2400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Yaga na nashu golovu
2025, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree