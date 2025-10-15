Menu
Kinoafisha
Karaganda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
15 October 2025
One Battle After Another Showtimes – 15 October 2025 Screenings in Karaganda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
All about film
Today
10
Tomorrow
11
Sun
12
Mon
13
Tue
14
Wed
15
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for One Battle After Another?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, RU
11:30
from 800 ₸
19:25
from 800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree