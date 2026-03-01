Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda 23 March 2026

Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic Showtimes – 23 March 2026 Screenings in Karaganda

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 20 Sat 21 Sun 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, RU
12:15 from 800 ₸ 18:15 from 800 ₸
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
The Ghost Game
The Ghost Game
2025, South Korea, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more