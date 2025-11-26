Menu
Kinoafisha
Karaganda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
26 November 2025
Now You See Me 3 Showtimes – 26 November 2025 Screenings in Karaganda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Facts
All about film
Today
25
Tomorrow
26
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Now You See Me 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk)
g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
2D, RU
17:10
from 1400 ₸
Sary-Arka 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, RU
13:40
from 1400 ₸
19:35
from 1400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree