Films
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
1 November 2025
The Black Phone 2 Showtimes – 1 November 2025 Screenings in Karaganda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Facts
All about film
Today
30
Tomorrow
31
Sat
1
Sun
2
Mon
3
Tue
4
Wed
5
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Black Phone 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, RU
12:25
from 800 ₸
22:40
from 800 ₸
