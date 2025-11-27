Menu
Kinoafisha Films Zootopia 2 Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda 27 November 2025

Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 27 November 2025 Screenings in Karaganda

Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk) g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
2D, KZ
12:20 from 2400 ₸
2D, RU
15:40 from 2600 ₸ 20:10 from 2600 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, KZ
12:10 from 2600 ₸ 15:50 from 3400 ₸
2D, RU
10:20 from 2600 ₸ 12:20 from 2600 ₸ 12:50 from 2600 ₸ 14:30 from 3000 ₸ 15:00 from 3000 ₸ 16:40 from 3000 ₸ 17:10 from 3000 ₸ 18:50 from 3400 ₸ 19:20 from 3400 ₸ 20:00 from 3400 ₸
