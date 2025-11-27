Menu
Films
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
Tomorrow
27
Format
All
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk)
g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
2D, KZ
12:20
from 2400 ₸
2D, RU
15:40
from 2600 ₸
20:10
from 2600 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair
g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, KZ
12:10
from 2600 ₸
15:50
from 3400 ₸
2D, RU
10:20
from 2600 ₸
12:20
from 2600 ₸
12:50
from 2600 ₸
14:30
from 3000 ₸
15:00
from 3000 ₸
16:40
from 3000 ₸
17:10
from 3000 ₸
18:50
from 3400 ₸
19:20
from 3400 ₸
20:00
from 3400 ₸
