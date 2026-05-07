Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Michael Michael, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda 9 May 2026

Michael Showtimes – 9 May 2026 Screenings in Karaganda

Tickets
All about film
Today 7 Tomorrow 8 Sat 9 Sun 10 Mon 11 Tue 12 Wed 13
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Michael? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, RU
21:50 from 800 ₸
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Men ushin omir sur
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
2026, South Korea, Adventure, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more