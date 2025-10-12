Menu
Kinoafisha
Karaganda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Tron 3
Tron 3, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda
12 October 2025
Tron 3 Showtimes – 12 October 2025 Screenings in Karaganda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
All about film
Tomorrow
12
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Tron 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk)
g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
2D, RU
13:40
from 2400 ₸
19:40
from 2600 ₸
Sary-Arka 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, RU
16:00
from 2600 ₸
19:45
from 2600 ₸
23:35
from 2600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
My Grandfather's Rules for Men
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree