Dust Bunny, 2025 Screening times in Karaganda 21 December 2025

Dust Bunny Showtimes – 21 December 2025 Screenings in Karaganda

Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Sary Arka cinema Tair g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
2D, RU
10:10 from 2600 ₸
Sary-Arka 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
2D, RU
11:15 from 2200 ₸
