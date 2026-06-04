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Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda
10 June 2026
Mortal Kombat II Showtimes – 10 June 2026 Screenings in Karaganda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Saryzhaylau 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
2D, RU
18:20
from 800 ₸
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