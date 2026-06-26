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Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko
28 June 2026
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in Fort-Shevchenko
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D
Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, KZ
19:30
from 1100 ₸
22:20
from 1200 ₸
23:55
from 1200 ₸
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