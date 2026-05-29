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Kinoafisha Films Qut Qut, 2026 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko 2 June 2026

Qut Showtimes – 2 June 2026 Screenings in Fort-Shevchenko

Tickets
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Today 29 Tomorrow 30 Sun 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, KZ
16:35 from 900 ₸ 21:00 from 1200 ₸
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qut
Qut
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Scotty
Scotty
2025, Germany, Adventure, Animation, Family
Babay
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
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