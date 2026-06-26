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Kinoafisha Films Papasynyn qyzy Papasynyn qyzy, 2026 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko 1 July 2026

Papasynyn qyzy Showtimes – 1 July 2026 Screenings in Fort-Shevchenko

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, KZ
18:10 from 1000 ₸ 21:00 from 1200 ₸
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