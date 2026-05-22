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Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko
23 May 2026
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 23 May 2026 Screenings in Fort-Shevchenko
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D
Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, KZ
18:00
from 1000 ₸
22:30
from 1200 ₸
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