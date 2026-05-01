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Fort-Shevchenko, KZ
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Qara
Qara, 2026 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko
2 May 2026
Qara Showtimes – 2 May 2026 Screenings in Fort-Shevchenko
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D
Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, RU
23:55
from 1200 ₸
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