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Kinoafisha Films Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko 26 April 2026

Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Showtimes – 26 April 2026 Screenings in Fort-Shevchenko

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, KZ
13:05 from 800 ₸ 20:20 from 1200 ₸
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
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2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
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