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Kinoafisha Films Taptym-au seni 3 Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko 7 April 2026

Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 7 April 2026 Screenings in Fort-Shevchenko

Tickets
All about film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, KZ
14:30 from 900 ₸ 20:10 from 1200 ₸
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ready or Not: Here I Come
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
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