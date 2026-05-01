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Scotty
Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko
2 June 2026
Scotty Showtimes – 2 June 2026 Screenings in Fort-Shevchenko
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D
Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, RU
15:10
from 800 ₸
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