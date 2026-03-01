Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Erekshe Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko 29 March 2026

Erekshe Showtimes – 29 March 2026 Screenings in Fort-Shevchenko

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 28 Sun 29 Mon 30 Tue 31 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Erekshe? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, KZ
14:25 from 900 ₸
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ready or Not: Here I Come
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more