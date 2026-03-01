Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Mama Mama, 2026 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko 14 March 2026

Mama Showtimes – 14 March 2026 Screenings in Fort-Shevchenko

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 14 Sun 15 Mon 16 Tue 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Mama? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, KZ
18:00 from 1100 ₸
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more