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Kinoafisha Films Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer, 2026 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko 19 April 2026

Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer Showtimes – 19 April 2026 Screenings in Fort-Shevchenko

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, KZ
18:55 from 1100 ₸
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
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