Menu
Kinoafisha
Fort-Shevchenko, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Gipnoz
Gipnoz, 2026 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko
27 January 2026
Gipnoz Showtimes – 27 January 2026 Screenings in Fort-Shevchenko
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
23
Tomorrow
24
Sun
25
Mon
26
Tue
27
Wed
28
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Gipnoz?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D
Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, KZ
17:05
from 1000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree