Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qushaqtashy mama Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko 25 January 2026

Qushaqtashy mama Showtimes – 25 January 2026 Screenings in Fort-Shevchenko

Tickets
All about film
Today 23 Tomorrow 24 Sun 25 Mon 26 Tue 27 Wed 28
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qushaqtashy mama? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, KZ
14:00 from 800 ₸ 20:40 from 1200 ₸
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more