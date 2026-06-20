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Evolution
Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko
22 June 2026
Evolution Showtimes – 22 June 2026 Screenings in Fort-Shevchenko
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
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Zhalyn 3D
Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, RU
14:00
from 800 ₸
15:40
from 900 ₸
18:45
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