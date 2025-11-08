Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Synyptas Synyptas, 2025 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko 8 November 2025

Synyptas Showtimes – 8 November 2025 Screenings in Fort-Shevchenko

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 8 Sun 9 Mon 10 Tue 11 Wed 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Synyptas? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, KZ
13:35 from 800 ₸
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Adal
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more