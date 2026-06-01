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Kinoafisha Films Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal, 2026 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko 17 June 2026

Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal Showtimes – 17 June 2026 Screenings in Fort-Shevchenko

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 13 Sun 14 Mon 15 Tue 16 Wed 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, RU
15:05 from 800 ₸
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