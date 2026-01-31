Menu
Kinoafisha Films Qiyal Qiyal, 2024 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko

Qiyal, 2024 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Актау

Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
10:00 from 1200 ₸ 17:25 from 1900 ₸ 23:15 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
13:40 from 2400 ₸ 17:00 from 2800 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
13:00 from 1200 ₸ 15:45 from 1300 ₸ 17:20 from 1400 ₸ 18:35 from 1400 ₸
