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Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
9 June 2026
Papasynyn qyzy Showtimes – 9 June 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Lyumer
g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, KZ
10:00
from 1000 ₸
15:50
from 1500 ₸
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