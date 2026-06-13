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Кассандра
Кассандра, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
16 June 2026
Кассандра Showtimes – 16 June 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Lyumer
g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, KZ
18:50
from 1700 ₸
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