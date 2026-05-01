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Kinoafisha Films Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz 25 May 2026

Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 25 May 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Lyumer g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, KZ
12:00 from 1200 ₸ 15:00 from 1500 ₸
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